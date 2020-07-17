Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

