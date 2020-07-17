Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Corning by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after buying an additional 479,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Corning by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after buying an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. Corning’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

