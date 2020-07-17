Corning Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.
Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 233.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.
NYSE GLW opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.
