Corning Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 233.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

NYSE GLW opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

