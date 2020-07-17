Cormark Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $58,256,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $10,511,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 162.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in B2Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in B2Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,108,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,200 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

