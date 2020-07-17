Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.36 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 509.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,096,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 916,633 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in New Gold by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,135,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 130,010 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in New Gold by 351.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,344,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,046,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in New Gold by 14.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,826,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 352,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.