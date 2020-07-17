CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.18.

NYSE COR opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $128.47. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average is $116.39.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $90,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,633,083 shares of company stock valued at $561,094,645 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 654.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,491 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

