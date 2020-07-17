Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Square by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after buying an additional 708,667 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $298,358,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after buying an additional 321,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

NYSE:SQ opened at $122.20 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.97 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

