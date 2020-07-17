Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

