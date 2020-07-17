Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,736 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

