Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,728,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,019,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $7,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

