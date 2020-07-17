Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 4,139 Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 84,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.