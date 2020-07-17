Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NYSE MMM opened at $158.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

