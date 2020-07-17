Cooper Financial Group Purchases 4,564 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.06% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,229,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

