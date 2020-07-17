Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,242 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Walt Disney stock opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

