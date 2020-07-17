Cooper Financial Group Invests $73,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

