Cooper Financial Group Invests $233,000 in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

