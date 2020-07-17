Cooper Financial Group Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $189.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.11, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $755,124.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,085,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,168,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,376 shares of company stock valued at $110,567,521. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cfra raised their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

