Cooper Financial Group Has $1.35 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $389.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.