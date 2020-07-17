Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

