Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $188.44.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

