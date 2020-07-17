Cooper Financial Group Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $409.09 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.35. The company has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

