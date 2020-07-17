Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 9,608 BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.51.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.