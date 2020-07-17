Cooper Financial Group Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in BlackRock by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $568.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

