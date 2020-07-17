Cooper Financial Group Buys 322 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 131,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

