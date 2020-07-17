Cooper Financial Group Buys 228 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Visa stock opened at $196.55 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

