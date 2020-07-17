Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,192 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 34,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

