Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,138 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

IJR stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

