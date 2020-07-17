Cooper Financial Group Acquires 10,585 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.0% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 417,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34,277 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

