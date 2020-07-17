Contrasting Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Grand Canyon Education (NYSE:LOPE)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 32.04% 18.85% 15.40%

This table compares Youdao and Grand Canyon Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $1.67 billion 2.55 -$86.40 million ($8.45) -4.50 Grand Canyon Education $778.64 million 5.20 $259.17 million $5.58 15.34

Grand Canyon Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Youdao and Grand Canyon Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 6 0 2.71 Grand Canyon Education 0 1 3 0 2.75

Youdao currently has a consensus target price of $29.36, indicating a potential downside of 22.74%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $107.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.76%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Youdao.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Youdao on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University. The company, through its subsidiary Orbis Education Services, LLC, provides support services for healthcare education programs in 17 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

