Contrasting RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get RPT Realty alerts:

88.5% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. RPT Realty pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 35.82% 11.29% 4.19% Rayonier 7.74% 2.25% 1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $234.09 million 2.23 $91.51 million $1.08 5.99 Rayonier $711.60 million 4.71 $59.10 million $0.46 56.43

RPT Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rayonier. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RPT Realty and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 2 1 1 0 1.75 Rayonier 1 2 3 0 2.33

RPT Realty presently has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 52.63%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Rayonier.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Rayonier on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including 1 shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.8% leased.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (408,000 acres).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.