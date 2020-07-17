Contrasting Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) & Allied Esports Entertainment (NYSE:AESE)

Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collier Creek and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 2.29 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -2.29

Collier Creek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Collier Creek has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Collier Creek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Collier Creek and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek N/A 1.35% 1.30% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -52.97% -20.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Collier Creek and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collier Creek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.57%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Collier Creek.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Collier Creek on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collier Creek

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors. Collier Creek Holdings was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

