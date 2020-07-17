Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Trading Down 12.5%

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) dropped 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 65,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,266,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.92.

About Continental Gold (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

