Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Stock Price Up 1%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.85, approximately 1,415 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

About Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

