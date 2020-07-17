Constellation Achieves Market Cap of $14.81 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $593,341.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

