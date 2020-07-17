Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $196.55 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.66. The company has a market capitalization of $375.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

