Consolidated Edison, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

NYSE:ED opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

