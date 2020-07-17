Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Raised to $10.00

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.62% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consol Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 97.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

