Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Benchmark

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.58.

CEIX stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

