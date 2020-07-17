CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCR. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.05.

CCR opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

