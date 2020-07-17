CONMED Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for CONMED in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

CONMED stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

