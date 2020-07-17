Conifex Timber Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$20.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.15.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

