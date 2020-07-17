Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.66, approximately 1,253,445 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,067,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several analysts have commented on CRK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $887.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at $777,943.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 778,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 63.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 84.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.