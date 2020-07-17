Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Down 1.3%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), approximately 124,709 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 35,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70.

Comptoir Group (LON:COM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (0.54) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.

