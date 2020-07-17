Comparing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 21.99% 8.87% 1.22% Capital City Bank Group 17.01% 8.87% 0.95%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.34%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.48%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Capital City Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 2.90 $98.74 million $2.01 9.49 Capital City Bank Group $165.89 million 1.93 $30.81 million $1.83 10.41

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Capital City Bank Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services. It operates through 51 traditional branches and 7 commercial banking centers. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

