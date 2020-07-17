Comparing Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander and Scully Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $55.14 billion 0.77 $7.30 billion $0.52 4.92 Scully Royalty $85.36 million 1.13 -$13.98 million N/A N/A

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Santander and Scully Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 1 5 2 0 2.13 Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banco Santander currently has a consensus target price of $4.34, indicating a potential upside of 69.53%. Given Banco Santander’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 10.23% 7.52% 0.54% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Scully Royalty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides cash management, transactional, payrolls, and wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; and real estate investment, leasing, securitization, fund management, e-commerce, technology services, air transport, renting, insurance brokerage, aircraft rental, payments and collection, securities investment, financial advisory, sports, electricity production, and Internet activities. Further, the company offers asset management and private banking services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,217 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests. This segment holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This segment also offers specialty banking services with a focus on merchant banking products and services for corporations and institutions. The All Other segment is involved in the business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

