COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Stock Price Down 2.3%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.10, 60,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 115,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

