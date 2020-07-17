Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

CRZBY stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 408.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.