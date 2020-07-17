Color Platform Trading Up 17.1% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $3,258.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

