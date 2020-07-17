Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) Insider Kevin Perkins Sells 300,000 Shares

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) insider Kevin Perkins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.13 ($6.26), for a total transaction of A$2,739,900.00 ($1,876,643.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Collins Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of A$3.50 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of A$10.80 ($7.40). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$7.63. The company has a market cap of $853.37 million and a PE ratio of 27.52.

Get Collins Foods alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Collins Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.