Collaborate Co. Ltd (ASX:CL8) Insider Chris Noone Buys 3,870,227 Shares of Stock

Collaborate Co. Ltd (ASX:CL8) insider Chris Noone acquired 3,870,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$34,832.04 ($23,857.56).

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. Collaborate Co. Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of A$0.02 ($0.01).

Get Collaborate alerts:

Collaborate Company Profile

Collaborate Corporation Limited engages in collaborative consumption business that creates peer-to-peer online marketplaces for owners and renters to transact with each other in Australia. It operates DriveMyCar, a peer-to-peer car rental services; Mobilise, an online marketplace for the monetization of under-utilized assets; and MyCaravan, a peer-to-peer caravan rental services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Collaborate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collaborate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.